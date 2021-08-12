Outstanding results at Waterhead Academy despite Covid difficulties and disruption

WATERHEAD Academy students have tackled a difficult and disrupted couple of years head on to achieve outstanding results in their GCSE and equivalent qualifications.

Students embraced the challenges of home and blended learning during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as school closures, lockdowns, restrictions and periods of isolating.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

At Waterhead, some 60 per cent of students gained a grade 4 in both English and maths and 42 per cent achieved a grade 5 in both.

38 students gained at least one grade 9 and nine students gained at least three grade 9s.

Overall, 17 per cent of all grades awarded were at grades 7, 8 or 9 and more than 70 per cent of all grades awarded were at grade 4 and above.

A number of students deserve special mentions: Mateeb Hussain gained 8 grade 9s and 1 grade 8; Menahil Atif secured 7 grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7; Thomas Worsley gained 6 grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7; and Labaika Ilyas gained 4 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and a grade 7.

Darren Lyon, Waterhead Academy Principal, said: “This group of students has experienced two years of education like no other and we are immensely proud of all their achievements after such a difficult and disrupted couple of years.

“The hard work of students has been matched by the work of staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the results our young people receive are an accurate reflection of their hard work and ability.

“I am extremely proud of our students and know the results they receive will equip them for the next phase of their education, employment or training and wish them every success in the next phase of their journey.

“Oldham has been hit harder than most areas by the impact of Covid and I know I share the thoughts of other local school leaders when I say how proud I am of the way in which students and staff responded to the endless professional and personal challenges they have faced.

“For Waterhead, these results are another indication of just how much progress the Academy is making.”

