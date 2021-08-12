HARD work and sheer enthusiasm helped ‘unbelievable’ Blue Coat students achieve excellent GCSE grades, says headteacher Rob Higgins.

Overall, 35 per cent of results were awarded at grades 9-7. 88 per cent of all students achieved a grade 4 and above in English and maths while 70 per cent received a grade 5 and above in English and Maths.

Mr Higgins said: “Our Year 11 students have been unbelievable this year. They have had to endure so much disruption and uncertainty to their learning but the determination and resilience they have shown as well as the good humour they have maintained, has been humbling to witness.

“They all deserve the excellent results they have received, which have been achieved through their hard work and the sheer enthusiasm they have maintained for their learning.

“They have also received so much help and support from their families and the staff at school.

“It has been an incredibly difficult 18 months for everyone but I’d like to thank families and all the staff for everything they have done and sacrificed.

“It is fantastic to see them achieve such great GCSE results but it’s even better to see the caring, talented and thoughtful young adults they have all become.

“We are incredibly proud of everyone single one of our Year 11 students and are looking forward to welcoming them into our Sixth Form, or supporting them in their studies elsewhere.”

Three students – Shyla Khan, Ethan Penny, and Neha Toqeer – achieved grade 9s in all their subjects.

Aaron Atkinson and Mworina Doro achieved two grade 9s, 12 grade 8s and 7 grade 7s between them. Next year, both boys will continue their studies alongside signing professional contracts with Oldham Athletic.

There was double delight for twins Neha and Maha Toqeer, who achieved 21 grade 9s and one grade 8 between them, while Ryan and Harrison Duddle achieved 10 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

