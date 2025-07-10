The new network helping local hospitality go green

LOCAL hospitality venues are being encouraged to join a new network designed to help them on the journey to net zero.

The Green Hospitality Network has been established to help restaurants, bars, cafes, venues and hotels become greener and reap the rewards.

The network is part of Bee Net Zero – the campaign to make Greater Manchester the easiest place to be a net zero business, drawing upon expertise from partners including Green Economy and Marketing Manchester.

The city-region has a target to be net zero – no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – by 2038, which is 12 years ahead of the government’s target of 2050 for the UK.

The network provides access to funded business support and online resources, running quarterly free events that address specific opportunities – which, to date, has included saving money through energy efficiency and introduction to sustainability.

The next session on July 22 in Manchester will look at minimising food waste.

Victoria Braddock, Managing Director of Marketing Manchester, said: “This new initiative will help support local businesses and organisations in their own sustainability journey.

“Consumers are increasingly conscious about their own environmental impact and are choosing to support organisations that align with their own values.

“The Green Hospitality Network provides the resources so businesses can learn how to save money, enhance their reputation, and gain a competitive edge by committing to reducing carbon emissions, minimising waste and improving their sustainability practices.”

Cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels, venues or other hospitality, tourism or leisure businesses in any of the 10 Greater Manchester boroughs – including Tameside and Oldham – can join the network at no cost by visiting https://www.beenetzero.co.uk/tourism-and-hospitality/

Businesses can book a free place at the next network event at https://www.pro-manchester.co.uk/event/sustainable-food/