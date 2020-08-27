OVER THE HILL: Arts Council cash lifeline for Holmfirth Civic Hall

HOLMFIRTH Civic Hall Community Trust has been awarded £25,000 of National Lottery funding from the Arts Council England’s Emergency Response Fund.

The money is to be used to cover the ongoing running costs of the Hall through the closure period enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as supporting with costs associated with the gradual reopening of the hall as easing commences.

The outbreak of the virus and the consequent shutdown of businesses on March 23 left the arts, cultural and entertainment sector facing a period of uncertainty.

In response, Arts Council England is providing £160 million of Emergency Response Funds, via Government and National Lottery support, to help those individuals and organisations most affected survive the summer months.

Judith Patrick, Holmfirth Civic Hall Chairman, said: “The grant will provide much needed funds to help us survive the closure period, but more importantly to ensure the hall can sustain itself until we are able to resume something like normal activity.

“We anticipate it may be some time before we can welcome back visitors in the number’s pre-lockdown and as a small community venue, run by a charity the future of the hall is in jeopardy.

“The hall received little or no income throughout the closure period and is only now starting to receive any with the very few people able to use the hall. Funds such as this are vital to help us in see out this difficult time.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: “The Arts Council has never awarded so many grants, in such a short space of time, to so many creative people.

“None of this would have been possible without National Lottery players – it’s thanks to them that our artists, arts organisations, museums and libraries are able to continue to benefit the lives of communities across England.”

