Pamela Anderson stars in moving drama The Last Showgirl at Millgate

PAMELA Anderson as you’ve never seen her before comes to Millgate Arts Centre this October, as the acclaimed drama The Last Showgirl hits the big screen.

Anderson takes on the role of Shelly, a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl whose world is turned upside down when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Facing life as a dancer in her fifties, Shelly must confront an uncertain future while also working to repair her fractured relationship with her daughter, who has long felt overshadowed by her mother’s glamorous career.

The film offers a heartfelt exploration of identity, reinvention and family and showcases a surprising new side to Anderson in what critics are calling one of her most powerful performances.

Catch The Last Showgirl at Millgate Arts Centre on Monday, October 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now at www.millgateartscentre.co.uk.