Pass the parcel – missing Sinfield print nets another £1,000 for MNDA

MARATHON man Kevin Sinfield has gone ‘missing’ but his disappearance has added another four-figure sum to his fundraising efforts for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A signed print of the retired Grasscroft-based rugby league legend, created by Saddleworth artist Linda Edwards, was due to be auctioned last December.

But ‘Sir Kev’ never turned up at the MNDA event in Leeds when his likeness was expected to have raised around £1,000.

The three other limited edition prints of Linda’s original painting had previously sold for more than £3,000.

Unfortunately, the final print was lost en route to the auction by a national carrier service much to Linda’s dismay.

“We were devastated the print was missing together with the fund-raising opportunity,” she said.

“Not happy to leave the situation, I decided to contact the CEO who put me in touch with his department who also did an extensive search of the print to no avail.

“I therefore suggested as each of the previous prints had raised over £1,000 that they should take responsibility and make a donation to the charity of £1,000 to compensate for the loss of the item.

“After much deliberation, they accepted responsibility and agreed to make a payment to the charity of £1,000.

“The PR team also contacted me to say that if the missing print turns up, they will give it back to me so it can be auctioned off and that their £1,000 donation will remain. A good news story and a great result for the MNDA.”

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have been in touch with the customer to apologise.

We have paid her £1,000 to donate to this great charity and will continue to search for her painting.”

Since undertaking his charity challenges, including seven marathons in seven days in December 2020, Kevin has raised more than £4 million for MND inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos team mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

