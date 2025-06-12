Paul Sinha to have Greenfield giggling with comedy performance

HE MAY be familiar to many as one of the Chasers, but Paul Sinha is coming to Saddleworth to show his comedy prowess.

On Sunday, July 27, the ‘Sinnerman’ will be on stage at The Royal George in Greenfield alongside Dan Tiernan.

With a distinguished career in stand-up comedy, former GP Paul has received critical acclaim for his witty, honest, and often political humour.

As well as featuring on ITV quiz show The Chase, he has performed to sold-out audiences worldwide, appeared on numerous television and radio shows including QI, Would I Lie To You?, and Loose Ends.

Joining him at the Off The Rails night will be Dan Tiernan, one of the fastest-rising stars in British comedy.

The Manchester native burst on to the scene and was crowned BBC New Comedy Award winner in 2022.

He has since made waves with his performances on Live at the Apollo and various other high-profile shows.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring two comedians of this calibre to Saddleworth,” says Rob Riley of Off The Rails.

“Paul Sinha’s intelligent humour combined with Dan Tiernan’s vibrant energy is a dream pairing, guaranteeing an unforgettable night of top-tier comedy.

“We encourage everyone to book now as tickets are selling fast.”

*TICKETS for the July 27 event at The Royal George in Greenfield are priced £12 and are available from www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk.