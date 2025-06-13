Breaking News Featured News Saddleworth streets lined as Whit Friday 2025 gets underway Gemma Carter June 13, 2025 DiggleGreenfieldOldhamSaddleworthUppermillWalks 2025Whit Friday THE annual Whit Friday walks across the villages are underway. Hundreds of locals of all ages have stepped out for the popular event. Banners are flying high and the bands ringing out as churches march around their villages. UPPERMILL GREENFIELD DIGGLE Share this story:Tweet Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Related
