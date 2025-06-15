Oldham Active upskills fitness team to support customers using GLP-1 weight loss medications

OLDHAM Active is the first leisure provider in the UK to officially train and qualify its fitness team to deliver advice and guidance on GLP-1 weight loss medications.

A group of 30 of the community leisure trust’s wellbeing and fitness team completed Future Fit’s new Navigating GLP-1 for Sport and Physical Activity Professionals training, covering the basics of GLP-1 medications, the science behind them and practical applications for fitness professionals.

The course was delivered in-person by celebrity TV doctor Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, often seen on ITV’s This Morning, who collaborated with Future Fit to create the training. University Campus Oldham kindly donated the use of their facilities to host the session.

The training comes as health professionals prepare to widen access to GLP-1 medications for weight management through the NHS, which would enable GPs to prescribe the medication for obesity as well as diabetes.

Currently GLP-1 injections for weight loss are acquired privately via pharmacies following a short consultation at a cost of approximately £150 a month.

Lauren Connis, Head of Health and Wellbeing at Oldham Active, said: “We are passionate about upskilling our team to help our customers understand the use and consequences of GLP-1 medications and how we can best support them in their long-term wellbeing.

“At present there is a significant lack of education about these medications, and the training enables us to position ourselves as experts to our community to counterbalance some of the misinformation, often found on social media and from influencers.

“While GLP-1 medications can be very effective for weight loss and combating diabetes, they don’t address underlying lifestyle factors and don’t replace the need for eating better and moving more.

“In fact, without appropriate exercise two-thirds of muscle can be lost while taking the medication, so if users aren’t building muscle and changing their diet, they may face challenges and significant weight gain when they stop having the jabs.”

The training session was met with enthusiasm from the Oldham Active fitness team, who valued the opportunity to enhance their knowledge in this emerging area of health and fitness.

Melissa Tolan, Fitness Instructor at Oldham Active’s Chadderton Wellbeing Centre, said: “The training has given me a clear insight into how GLP-1 medications work, particularly in relation to appetite regulation, weight management and energy levels.

“With more clients now exploring medical support for weight loss, this training has helped me feel confident in adapting my approach to better support their needs.

“I can now design training plans with greater awareness of how these medications might impact performance and recovery, and I feel better equipped to have informed, supportive conversations with clients on this journey.”

Dr. Hussain Al-Zubaidi commented: “With the rising use of GLP-1 weight loss injections, it’s vital for fitness professionals to understand these interventions.

“The training provides the skills and knowledge to support customers before, during and after treatment, ensuring long-term success and improved well-being.

“Fitness professionals can bridge the gap between medicine and movement, fostering a healthier and more active future.”