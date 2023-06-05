Pearson Solicitors celebrate 21-year Lexcel Award milestone

PEARSON Solicitors and Financial Advisers are celebrating after scooping the prestigious Lexcel award for 21 years in a row.

Lexcel is an industry standard set by the Law Society but not all firms manage to achieve the legal practice quality mark, which assesses client care, compliance and practice management.

Achieving it for 21 years is a testament to Oldham-based Pearson’s dedication to excellence, professionalism, and client satisfaction, said the assessor.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Lexcel Award as it recognises our firm’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to providing exceptional legal services to our valued clients,” said Pearson Director, Joanne Ormston.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver the highest quality representation and support to clients.

“The assessor particularly commented on our use of the apprenticeship scheme with staff supported to achieve relevant qualifications, both financially and with time set aside for course work.

“We now have a workforce of around 80 staff and are currently looking to expand and further recruit both experienced and trainee solicitors.”

Achieving the award requires law firms to undergo a rigorous evaluation process to ensure they meet and exceed the stringent criteria, including client care, risk management, regulatory compliance, and overall business management.

By successfully meeting these benchmarks Pearson has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of legal practice and a client centric approach.

Assessor Anne Mile said: “Support for home life and work life balance has always been strong, and people interviewed felt able since the pandemic to work in more flexible ways and this was greatly appreciated.

“People interviewed felt Pearson Solicitors was an excellent place to work, with some commenting that the firm ‘couldn’t do any better’.

“All interviewed confirmed that risk management and compliance are taken very seriously and this is supported by the open culture and confidence of people in being able to raise any issues or ask for help from line managers and colleagues.

“Standards of client care continue to be high, and the firm continues to retain and attract new clients.

“It is clear from this assessment that Pearson Solicitors continues to maintain a sound Lexcel standard. The standard was assessed in full, and the firm was found to meet the standard.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers is a long-established firm specialising in commercial and private law services, along with financial advisory services.

It boasts offices in Oldham and Failsworth and hopes to soon start work on an extensive restoration programme on its new Uppermill High Street property.

Find out more about Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers and their services online: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

