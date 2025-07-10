Pennine Gardening Group seeks new leader

THE Pennine Gardening Group is seeking a new group leader to begin in September 2025.

It has been meeting for the past fifty years and currently gathers at the Civic Hall in Uppermill on Tuesday mornings from 10am to 12 noon.

Meetings run across two terms each year: from early September to December and from March to June, with 12 sessions per term.

The group boasts 28 enthusiastic members with a range of gardening experience, from beginners to more seasoned gardeners.

They are now looking for someone with knowledge and experience in gardening, both in theory and practice, to lead the sessions and help continue the group’s long-standing tradition.

Those interested in learning more about the role, including the job description and payment details, are encouraged to email: penninegardening@btinternet.com.