Three cheers as sell-out Saddleworth Beer Festival raises £2,600 for charities

A HOST of brews at Saddleworth Beer Festival proved so popular that the kegs were drunk dry before last orders as well as raising £2,600 for charities.

The annual event, at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield, attracted just over 200 people throughout the day to enjoy 10 beers from up and down the country.

The beers included local brews alongside national quality cask products from award-winning breweries including Phoenix (Heywood), Millstone (Mossley) and Wolf Brewery at The Church Inn, Uppermill.

There was also entertainment from Saddleworth Morris Men, Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog group and Milltown Cloggies.

Organiser Peter Archer was delighted with the success of the event, which was raising funds for the Royal British Legion, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and Saddleworth Rushcart appeal 2025.

Peter told the Saddleworth Independent: “The event went very well. The attendance was very good – just over 200 people throughout the day.

“We opened at 12noon, by tea-time we had sold three-quarters of the beer and by 9pm it was all gone!

“The first beer to sell out was Mary Jane from Ilkley followed closely by Vanilla Stout from Richard Thomas.

“There was some rain so we were quite concerned but there were enough breaks for the Morris dancing to go ahead which was really popular.

“Last year and this year we’ve just done one day and it’s been a successful way of doing it.

“We’ve also done it a little differently in that you get one pint free with your entry fee and that seems to have been popular so will be the formula for next year.

“We also had less beers than in the past as we’ve moved to a smaller venue as it’s cheaper to rent out so we can raise more for the charities.

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to all the sponsors, Saddleworth Morris Men and the two ladies sides, Linda at Boarshurst Band Club, and everybody who attended a wonderful day.”