Pennine Mencap Celebrates Learning Disability Week 2023 with Rhodes Bank Choir Performance at the Saddleworth Show

PENNINE Mencap will mark Learning Disability Week with a special performance at the forthcoming Saddleworth Show.

Saddleworth Show is a highlight in the calendar locally and with the weather forecast set to be great, it is hoped many will attend the event at Well-i-Hole Farm on Sunday, June 25.

The family fun day, which is a pay on the gate event, offers entertainment for all ages, and this year’s attractions include a Dinosaur Show, rides and games.

After making more than £28,000 last year, the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro expect even better in 2023

Pennine Mencap, based in Oldham, is a leading organisation supporting individuals with learning disabilities.

They have teamed up with Rhodes Bank Choir to highlight the extraordinary talents of individuals within the learning disability community.

Pennine Mencap’s service users and members of Rhodes Bank Choir spoke about what it means to be involved in a project like this:

“Sometimes when you sing on a stage, the way it gets the audience dancing is great. You get the elderly and the young, gender, race, whatever. They all mix together to dance, no matter who’s singing on stage.”

“You get this great feeling for singing, even if I’m in a bad mood or something, choir always makes me feel good. It really boosts your confidence, when I’m going out and doing other [non-choir] stuff. It definitely helps you in real life.”

“I like the difficult songs the most, where we start off and everyone is getting the notes wrong or the lines. It gives you a real feeling of pride when we get it all right. And even if you don’t, you’ve got your mates next to you covering if you make a mistake.”

Learning Disability Week, celebrated nationwide, serves as an important platform to raise awareness and promote a more inclusive society for individuals with learning disabilities.

The performance by the Rhodes Bank Choir will take place at 1pm on Sunday, June 25, at the Saddleworth Show, Well-I-Hole Farm, Well-I-Hole Road, Oldham, Lancashire, OL37H.

