Saddleworth Pedestrian Walking group welcomes new members

Saddleworth Pedestrians Walking Club are an active, friendly walking club with members coming from all areas of Oldham and surrounding districts. We provide walks for most walking abilities.

Up to 4 walks on each walking Sunday, ranging from 3 to 10+ miles.

Each walk is led by an experienced walk leader and leaves from the start point on the programme – longer walks leave at 9:30am and shorter walks leave at 10:30am.

Our Summer programme includes Tuesday evening walks locally.

These are replaced during the winter programme with occasional speakers and social events.

There are also coach walks and weekend walking holidays throughout the year.

Other holidays with Club members have included the Isles of Scilly and Majorca.

Some members also carry out long distance walks which have included the

Coast-to-Coast Walk, Pennine Way, Hadrian’s Wall, Offa’s Dyke, West Highland Way and others.

Something for everyone if you have some walking ability

If you would like to find out more about our great club, please contact our website www.saddleworthpeds.org/pages/home.html or e-mail at: info@saddleworthpeds.org

