World-famous artist brings latest exhibition to Uppermill

A TALENTED artist whose work has featured in exhibitions and homes around the world is bringing his latest display to Uppermill.

Philip Westcott, who was born in Salford, has held more than 20 exhibitions across the North West and his work has featured in major exhibitions in the UK and USA.

His paintings, which cover a wide spectrum of styles and themes, are also in many private collections in Germany, Canada, Australia, Spain, Hong Kong, UK and USA.

Now, his latest exhibition can be viewed at Saddleworth Museum and Gallery in Uppermill from Saturday, September 11 until Sunday, October 10.

The ‘People and Places’ exhibition will feature many North West people and landscapes, including a few locally.

Philip, who now live in Eccles, said: “One of my interests is the North West landscape. Here my paintings focus on the hidden view rather than large panoramas.

“These are painted initially in watercolour and then translated in larger oil paintings.

“Freedom and spontaneity are important to me and the use of a palette knife in these works allows me to capture both.

“My other theme is cityscapes and the everyday people who inhabit them. These initially were paintings before I moved on to digital drawings created on a tablet and printed on aluminium.

“Recently, I have been working with acrylics and have completed a series of paintings showing the effects of the pandemic on local people.”

The exhibition can be viewed in the gallery which is open daily from 1pm to 4pm, free admission.

And visitors have the chance to meet the artist there from 1pm on Saturday, September 11.

Find out more about Philip Westcott and his work on his website: www.philipwestcott.co.uk

