Planning application for Spindles development submitted

THE transformation of Spindles Town Square shopping centre has moved an important step closer with the submission of a full planning application.

The proposed plans outline a new home for Tommyfield Market, improved retail areas and potential new venues for work, leisure, and family entertainment.

Planning permission to demolish the former TJ Hughes store was granted in January to pave the way for a new Tommyfield Market, food court and an extended shopping centre into Parliament Square.

Plans also show a new events space proposed above the new market, bringing a new venue for private and public functions and community use to the heart of the town centre.

Permission is sought to change the use of some retail areas in the upper floor of Spindles to office space. The ground floor of Spindles will become a dedicated retail area.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “This is an exciting milestone in making this project a reality, and I’m so glad that we’ll soon be seeing work taking place.

“I can’t wait to see the revamped centre with all the new facilities. It’s going to make a huge difference to our town centre, along with lots of other brilliant projects like the new Jubilee Park, new theatre, restored Old Library and the development of a hotel and supermarket at Prince’s Gate.

“The future of Oldham is looking really positive and we’re working hard to create a town centre we can all be proud of.”

You can read the proposals in full and comment on them by visiting www.oldham.gov.uk/searchplanning and searching for the application using the reference number FUL/348415/22.

A decision on the plans will be determined at a future meeting of the planning committee.

