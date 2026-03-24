Saddleworth councillors to call for an end to Oldham’s spin cycle

SADDLEWORTH councillors are to press the Oldham borough authority to ‘cut the spin.’

Opponents of the ruling Labour group say they are braced for a barrage of positive news stories ahead of May’s local elections.

But Alicia Marland and Helen Bishop will ask at the full council meeting on Wednesday, March 25 for ‘spin’ to be culled.

In a motion to be put forward, the Liberal Democrat pair will point out that councillors are repeatedly told the authority is ‘failing to get the basics right.’

They will also say Oldham is now one of the worst areas in the region for fly tipping, potholes continue to damage vehicles and pose safety risks and blocked drains and gullies are frequently left uncleared.

They will also claim that rather than reverse cuts, the administration has too often relied on ‘flashy PR campaigns such as Don’t Trash Oldham.’

Cllrs Marland and Bishop will also ask the council to prioritise reversing the deep cuts to environmental services and neighbourhood maintenance.

Theyn will also call for funding to be allocated away from non-essential publicity and marketing campaigns and into frontline services.

They also want a quarterly report on performance in tackling fly tipping, potholes and street cleanliness, including benchmarking against neighbouring authorities.

Saddleworth West and Lees’ Cllr Marland said, “People across Oldham borough are very clear what they want their council to prioritise.

“And it is not flashy media campaigns which talk about getting the basics right, but don’t actually lead to action.

“This Liberal Democrat plan would lead to real action by reversing the huge cuts that Labour and their Labour-backing Independent coalition partners have made to environmental services.

“This is a top priority for us because those cuts make it harder to do everything from road repairs to keeping up our parks.”

Saddleworth South’s Cllr Bishop added: “The Liberal Democrats want to strip away funding from council propaganda initiatives like Don’t Trash Oldham, which wastes money that should really be used on filling potholes, treating weeds, unblocking drains and caring for our parks and green spaces.

“We are saying it is time to scrap the spin and focus on getting the basics right.”

Oldham’s Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Howard Sykes, believes he knows what is coming as elections loom, with regulations kicking in on Monday, March 30.

He said: “It’s remarkable how much spin the council has got lined up this week.

“There’s an award ceremony for various groups in the districts in a beauty contest for funding they have had to bid for.

“There’s the official opening of the new Market Hall replacing Tommyfield.

“Next, the leader will be resurrecting her pet project with Eton College, but I bet we do not get told an opening date for the Coliseum Theatre or why the Town Square car park is still not open.

“The timing is very interesting. Right before the local elections begin properly.”