Plate victory for youngsters

SADDLEWORTH Rangers Under-18s have won the North West Counties League Plate after defeating Clock Face Miners 28-22 in the final at Orrell.

There were two tries apiece from Vinnie Fitzgerald and Freddie Wilson, the latter including the matchwinning score.

Luke Sinfield also touched down while Freddie also kicked four goals.

THE U14s raised more than £1,000 towards the cost of next year’s tour to the south of France.

They completed a 12-mile hike around the villages of Saddleworth inside the four-and-a-half hour time limit they set.

Another fundraiser towards the trip was dinner in the clubhouse with former Warrington Wolves’ player Lee Briers the speaker.

The U14 players carried out a drinks waiter service at tables.

Peter Townsend of Saddleworth Rangers is the 2022 NCL secretary of the yearLONG-SERVING club official Peter Townsend is the winner of the Alfreida Kindon Secretary of the Year at the National Conference League Awards.

The club congratulated Pete on social media, saying: “He’s spent years doing a lot of the work behind the scenes that no one sees, but it’s crucial to running a club like ours. Well deserved recognition.”This presentation was made at the National Conference League Grand Final at Featherstone in which Hunslet Club Parkside beat West Hull 18-14.

FORMER players Fenton Rogers, Ben Forster and Ben Killen missed out on a place in the Betfred League 1 play-off final after Rochdale Hornets were beaten at Doncaster in the preliminary final.

There was also disappointment for another player, Ben White, as Batley Bulldogs were beaten by Leigh Centurions in the Betfred Championship play-off final, the sport’s £1million game.

But there was joy for Jack Sinfield who was a member of the Leeds Rhinos team which beat St Helens to win the Academy Grand Final.

REECE Smethurst and Marcus Geener represented England Community Lions U16s against Wales along with Waterhead Warriors’ Harrison Dodd, whose father Gavin plays for Rangers, though they lost 8-6.

TOP Australian coach Lee Addison is to run two Aim Higher clinics at Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 18 and 19.

They are for U11s and above and the cost is £15 for one and £25 to attend both.

RANGERS are holding a fireworks night at the club on Sunday, October 30.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

