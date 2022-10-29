Winter series to tee off again

FOLLOWING the success of the winter series last year, Saddleworth Golf Club professional Andy Earlam has decided to run the competition again.

This year every competition will be in a pro-am format with a PGA professional included in every group for every event.

There will be prizes at each event for the winners and an overall order of merit for

those who commit to all the events.

Every member at Saddleworth has the opportunity to play in these events but it will be on a first come, first served basis with 30 spots available.

The dates and courses:

November 18: Ganton

December 2: St Annes Old Links

January 6: Fleetwood

February 24: St Annes Old Links

The price to play in all the events is £265, which will enter members into the order of

merit and the daily prizes for each round.

If members wish to play in selected events, these will be available from

October 15 providing spaces are available. The cost will be Ganton £80,

both rounds at St Annes Old Links £75 and Fleetwood £50.

