Saddleworth Parish Councillors call for its reform

SADDLEWORTH Parish Councillors have called for the authority to become more fit for purpose.

A task and finish group has been set up to examine its current structure and meeting schedule.

But Labour representatives feel it currently does not encourage younger people or those with families and those in work to put themselves forward.

The review will look at streamlining the present structure from the current 11 full council meetings a year, plus another 55 sessions taking in its eight committees.

On top of that, the parish council runs competitions, fundraises for the chairman’s charity, carries out consultations and holds one off meetings.

And a Labour Party spokesperson said: “The review is not reform for reform’s sake but an attempt to ensure the Parish Council can focus on the bigger picture.

“The aim is to have any changes implemented this year.”

Reform of local government is now in the national agenda. Locally, it is believed the review can make Saddleworth Parish Council more relevant for the needs of its people.

Cllr Philip Gaul, a Labour representative for Springhead Higher, said: ” The Parish Council proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 and it is important we ensure it is ready for the challenges ahead.

“This means looking at the way we conduct our business.”

Cllr Kathryn Phillips, a Labour member for Diggle and Dobcross, added: “Labour councillors are committed to value for money and are willing to work with others to make this occur.

“Major challenges include improving transport links and securing sufficient resources for the health needs of Saddleworth.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

