Police appeal for information after man hit by car in Lees

GREATER Manchester Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was hit by a car in Lees.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Hartshead Street just after 7pm on Saturday, September 25 and found a 32-year-old man had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life threatening condition.

Officers are investigating to determine the exact circumstances and are keen to hear from anyone who might have CCTV or DashCam footage.

Anyone with information can contact police via LiveChat online www.gmp.police.uk or call 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2901 of 25/09/2021.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

