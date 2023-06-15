Police help foodbank efforts

SADDLEWORTH’S policing team is doing its bit to help its community by making foodbank collections.

Sergeant Craig Dickinson is helping organise a push to make sure those struggling with the cost of living are assisted by making sure collection boxes are placed at various locations and the produce taken to Oldham Foodbank.

He is currently asking for donations of for non-perishable goods and will take them to the town centre-based facility every couple of weeks.

And he plans to create a bit of friendly Saddleworth competition to increase donations by moving them around his area and seeing which village donates the most.

Sgt DIckinson said: “The police sometimes get negative publicity so I wanted to show we have a heart and do care.

“We do an annual Christmas toy appeal and donate the items to social services and refuges.

“But I wanted to do something else for the community as that’s an important part of our role, so I approached the council for some donation boxes.

“A lot of people are struggling at the moment so we have put the collection box at a number of locations, including Uppermill Police Station and Lees Service Station, and then take the contents to the foodbank.

“The plan is to move the box every couple of weeks and see which community can donate the most.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

