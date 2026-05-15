Police said to be investigating what caused Mossley ‘river of blood’ video 

THE MOSSLEY company at the centre of an animal welfare row says police are investigating circumstances over another social media video.

Hartshead Meats, based on Broadcarr Lane, has seen protests take place outside its premises after footage showing alleged barbaric techniques used during the slaughter of cows to Jewish kosher rules.

Other videos posted online purport to show a ‘river of blood’ running down the road and a senior member of staff walking through it.

But in response to The Saddleworth Independent, the company says the circumstances in which those were gathered are being probed.

A spokesperson for Hartshead Meats said: “Damage to our wastewater drainage system coincided with anti-meat protestors being on site and the police are investigating this incident.

“Blood and other by-products have a commercial value, plus we would attract additional treatment charges if we sent this material to public utilities.”

In relation to which online video they believe is ‘edited,’ they added: “The video footage grossly misrepresents the legal slaughter processes which we follow.

“It has been selectively edited and lacks essential context, presenting industry standard working practices as something atypical.

“The person responsible for producing the original source has done so to suit their own agenda.

“We would encourage anyone considering their conduct to properly understand the background of this individual and his motivations.”

After Mossley’s MP, Jonathan Reynolds, asked the Food Standards Agency to get involved after the footage emerged, the body told how it had ‘taken some immediate enforcement action, including the suspension and removal of competence certificates so that particular individuals are prevented from working with animals at the site.’

But Hartshead Meats insisted CCTV footage will be made available to the probe.

The spokesman continued: “Our operations are constantly monitored by onsite FSA personnel.

“A government veterinary surgeon and two meat inspectors are present during all animal handling to ensure welfare standards are strictly upheld.

“And they have access to CCTV covering the entirety of the processing areas that may be visited during any animal’s lifespan on site.”

The Hartshead Meats furore has resulted in statements from many butchers in the are about how they were not supplied by them.

And when asked by The Correspondent if they wanted to contend any of them, the spokesperson replied: “We supply a broad range of businesses across the UK – as is standard practice.

“We do not disclose details on customer relationships due to commercial sensitivity and confidentiality.”