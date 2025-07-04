Police to increase patrols during summer holidays

POLICE say patrols will ramp up in ‘hotspot areas’ in a bid to deter crime and anti-social behaviour over the summer holidays.

Greater Manchester Police and other partners will have increased visibility in town centres and on transport networks, as part of its ‘Safe4Summer’ initiative.

The campaign also aligns with the government’s mission to ‘restore and strengthen local policing in communities’ and ‘reduce or prevent anti-social behaviour’.

The force’s lead for local policing say officers will be focusing on increasing engagement to listen and respond to communities’ concerns.

“This isn’t about trying to spoil people’s fun over the summer months, it is making sure everyone can enjoy themselves without feeling unsafe or being hurt,” said Assistant Chief Constable, Matt Boyle.

“Residents and business owners will also see an increase in the visibility of officers and partners, as we work together to ensure a safe summer for all.

“Our neighbourhoods are negatively impacted by various crimes, such as the illegal use of e-bikes, drug dealing and other ASB.”

Passengers will also notice more TravelSafe officers on board buses and trams to give them reassurance.

Kate Green, TravelSafe Partnership Manager at Transport for Greater Manchester, explained: “While the vast majority of people using the Bee Network do so safely and responsibly, we know that crime and anti-social behaviour increases over school holidays, and that is not something we will tolerate.

“We work hard every day to keep people safe, whether that’s through our engagement programme or the many proactive operations that take place.

“We will have an increased presence across the Bee Network to prevent and deter incidents, helping people to travel and enjoy their summer safely and with confidence.”

It was announced in April that an extra 176 neighbourhood officers would soon be deployed across Greater Manchester.

In 2023, the force committed to every district ward having its own named local police officer.