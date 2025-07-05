Wiggett Homes site manager lands top award

A SITE manager from Ashton-under-Lyne is celebrating after winning a top housing industry award.

Steve Jackson, who works for Saddleworth-based Wiggett Homes, has been recognised for raising standards in house building.

Currently working at the company’s Fern Lodge private housing development in Ashton, Steve says he’s honoured to have won the prestigious Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), which provides new home warranties and insurance.

“I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved at Fern Lodge,” added Steve. “It has been a team effort and I’d like to thank and recognise my colleagues for their dedication and support.”

Now in its 45th year, Pride in the Job – widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry – celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Thousands of inspections took place to assess six key areas – consistency, leadership, attention to detail, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety. They determined the 450 winners from a field of around 8,200 sites, representing the UK’s top five per cent site managers.

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to Steve Jackson, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Steve will now go on to compete for a Seal of Excellence and Regional Award in the autumn, followed by the national Supreme Award winners which will be unveiled in January next year.