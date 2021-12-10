Poppy appeal! Saddleworth youngster receives Royal appointment

A SADDLEWORTH youngster said it with flowers when she received a VIP invitation to the Royal Variety Performance.

Lucky Poppy Clee watched the celebrity-laden show at the Royal Albert Hall from some of the best seats in the house.

But she also obtained exclusive access to meet the gala evening’s biggest stars… their Royal Highnesses, Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Poppy, 10, also had the honour of presenting the Duchess with a posy of flowers prior to the spectacular night of entertainment, hosted by comedian Alan Carr and featuring the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Ed Sheeran, Elvis Costello, Anne-Marie and Bill Bailey.

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking but exciting at the same time,” said Poppy, whose grandad, Stuart Littlewood is an honorary vice president of the Royal Variety Charity. “But they were both very nice.

“Prince William spoke to us about general things such as what our favourite films were and what music we liked. We also had a chat about Alan Carr and the programme.

“The show was really good and I enjoyed seeing Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and Keala Settle. I have told some of my friends and they have said how lucky I was.”

Stuart, whose fellow Variety vice presidents include, Bradley Walsh and Joe Pasquale, is a director and founder of Uppermill based entertainment agency, Handshake Ltd.

“We are both involved with the charity,” explained proud Carla, Handshake’s marketing manager.

“Every year we sell tickets for the Royal Variety Charity to clients, friends, colleagues. This year we had about 130 guests going down.



“It’s tradition a little boy and girl present the (show) brochure and a posy to the Royal guests.

“Because me and dad are both heavily involved with the charity, I asked if it would be possible for Poppy to be considered. The reply came back with a resounding ‘yes’.

“Poppy was slightly nervous but she was also calm and cool. The rules weren’t strict but she was told to curtsey and call Kate ‘maam’ if necessary.

“But she didn’t need to because they were so friendly and approachable.

“When you are there the atmosphere is electric. Everyone is buzzing and dressed up to the nines.

“It was an incredible experience. We had great seats and could see the performers’ faces on the stage. We just lapped it up enjoyed every minute.”

