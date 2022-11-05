Poppy waterfall proudly displayed in Delph ahead of Remembrance Day

A POPPY waterfall has been erected on the road bridge in Delph ahead of official Remembrance commemorations this month.

Inspired by examples seen elsewhere in recent years, Saddleworth North Councillor Luke Lancaster sought to involve young people in creating the display.

Students of Delph Primary School took part in a design competition, with the winning artwork of Charlotte Curtis now featuring on a sponsorship certificate.

Oldham Air Cadets also got creative in cutting and painting plastic bottle ends, and assembling the waterfall itself.

Cllr Lancaster said: “This poppy waterfall has had young people at its very heart, and I am glad this strong feature of Remembrance is central to one of Saddleworth’s largest villages.

“Delph Primary School and 2200 (Oldham) Squadron deserve particular thanks for their tremendous support.”

Alison Clowes, who serves as Squadron Adjutant, added: “It has been a pleasure to be involved in this project and to add to Saddleworth’s great heritage in commemorating Remembrance.

“I hope the display will encourage more donations to the Poppy Appeal, which go towards delivering vital services for our Armed Forces community.”

You can support the Delph poppy waterfall and donate to the Poppy Appeal online:www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-lancaster1

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

