Unlicensed Lees taxi driver pays the penalty

A PRIVATE hire taxi driver from Lees has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay over £4,600.

Ibrar Hussain, of Lees Road, was summoned to court after continuing to work, despite having his licence suspended.

Hussain was suspended by Oldham Council’s Licensing Team after he carried on taking fares, even though his criminal record certificate had expired which meant his insurance was invalid.

The 32-year-old failed to attend Tameside Magistrates’ Court on September 19 and was found guilty of driving without insurance and a private hire licence.

In his absence, Hussain was given a two-year driving ban and ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totalling £4,671.

The local authority has confirmed that, as a result of his conviction, Hussain’s licences have been revoked with immediate effect.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Oldham Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member responsible for Licensing, said: “In general, taxi standards in Oldham are very good.

“However, where breaches do occur, the penalty imposed in this case by the court shows that this sort of behaviour will be taken seriously, and the consequences can be severe.”

