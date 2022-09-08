Saddleworth to lay floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

A BOOK of condolence will be made available to sign at St Chad’s Library, Uppermill following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A National Condolence Online Book is also available at www.royal.uk

Additionally, people are invited to lay flowers as a tribute to her Majesty at St Chad’s Church.

Oldham Council issued a statement tonight saying the local authority is “deeply saddened to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and we will be writing to Buckingham Palace to offer our condolences.

“We were honoured to have been visited by Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions during her reign.

“Our Queen Elizabeth Hall was so-named after being built to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“Our new town centre park is also set to be named in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

As a mark of respect the Union Flag has been lowered to half-mast at all council buildings.

The Mayor will be reading out the Proclamation of the new King on the steps of Oldham Parish Church on Saturday, September 10 at 1.30pm. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Other Books of Condolence are available to sign at: Oldham Civic Centre; Trinity Methodist Church in Royton; Chadderton Town Hall and Failsworth Library.

The Mayor, Councillor Elaine Garry, will be cancelling all her Civic engagements as a mark of respect, until after the Queen’s funeral. She will also lay a floral tribute at Oldham Civic Centre.

