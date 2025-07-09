‘Reflection’ terrace transformed at Saddleworth School

A ROOFTOP terrace at Saddleworth School has been revitalised with the support of Redrow.

The £1,700 donation has enabled the outdoor space at the site in Diggle to be transformed into a garden retreat, complete with benches and greenery.

This area is intended for relaxation and as a contemplative space for both students and staff.

Angela Reece, Community and Operations Manager at Saddleworth School, expressed her appreciation, stating,

“We have two outdoor terraces and wanted to develop one into a space for students and staff to use. The area also serves for one-to-one sessions with students. We are delighted with the transformation and extend our thanks to Redrow for their generous donation.”

Steve Jackson, Regional Sales Director at Redrow, commented, “It’s wonderful to see how this terrace has been revitalised and is already benefiting students and staff at Saddleworth School. We hope it continues to be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Redrow is currently constructing at Broadstone Manor, located off Huddersfield Road, which intersects with the road leading to Saddleworth School.

Broadstone Manor, an eight-acre development, will eventually feature 70 homes constructed in natural stone.

For more information on available homes, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/broadstone-manor-diggle-162822