Saddleworth’s MP feels benefit of public meetings to hear issues

SADDLEWORTH’S MP has heard concerns from constituents at a number of public meetings as she battles an ‘apathetic’ attitude towards politics.

And Debbie Abrahams insists there are more to come after being told of what is happening in the area.

She also believes they are the best way of getting things done.

Since being re-elected in July, the MP has held four community meetings across Waterhead ward, Alexandra ward and St Mary’s ward with more to follow this year.

They have seen her hear residents’ worries about issues in the Oldham East and Saddleworth constituency.

The most recent in Hathershaw at the end of February was a follow up to October 2024’s in response to a local petition from residents raising concerns about their area.

Up to 70 people have attended the sessions and have raised issues including tackling anti-social behaviour and crime, fly tipping and littering as well as those connected to absent landlords and maintenance of rented properties.

They have also seen Ms Abrahams raise a matter such as anti-social use of fireworks with the relevant government minister.

She has also encouraged the growth or resurrection of community groups and pressed third parties to take action on matters regarding road safety, anti-social behaviour and improving the environment in partnership with local councillors.

And after hearing what is really going on at the most local of levels, she feels she can get the best of views of how the area feels.

Ms Abrahams said: “Politics should be about public service.

“At a time when election turnout and political engagement is at best apathetic, I remain committed to working towards improving a participatory democracy.

“This starts at a hyperlocal level by providing people with a forum to voice concerns, propose solutions and be given the opportunity to hold stakeholders to account on their delivery and response to issues which concern residents.

“My constituents are consistently raising issues with me which point to emerging themes which can be best brought to the fore by creating a forum where those who can bring about change and solutions are in the same room.

“My constituents place a strong emphasis on place and the importance to them of a cohesive area which works together to improve and enhance their physical and social environment.

“The community group in Hathershaw for example is a fantastic example of what communities can achieve when they have the organisation and tools to bring about positive change.

“My community meetings to date have allowed for respectful but robust representations to be made and provided what are becoming an increasingly rare face to face opportunities for residents to put forward ideas for how they want problems to be resolved and opportunities to be realised.

“I recognise that these meetings are not a silver bullet to resolve every issue and concern – in some cases they are symptomatic of much deeper issues – but they have led to action and progress with residents, councillors and stakeholders working in partnership.”

