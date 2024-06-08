Property of the Week: Laureates Place, Springhead

In association with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth

THIS charming weavers cottage situated over three floors is located in a quaint hamlet setting of Wood Brook in Springhead.

Laureates Place was originally constructed as one large dwelling in the late 18th century which has been subsequently divided over the years to create a small collection of cottages.

Placed on the market for sale is this recently converted, large three storey cottage which provides ample family living accommodation.

Currently offering six bedrooms which could be altered to create larger bedrooms if required. A great opportunity to acquire a substantially sized charming cottage, especially in a desirable rural hamlet setting yet just a short drive away from all amenities in nearby villages.

Internally, the property features an entrance porch, hallway/utility room, sitting room, lounge and kitchen/dining room to the ground floor. The first floor has two bedrooms along with two bathrooms, with stairs leading to the second floor landings where a further four bedrooms can be found in addition to a shower room.

There is allocated off road parking to the front of the cottage along with a front patio. The garden is found to the rear which features a good sized patio along with raised artificial lawn. Spectacular onward views of surrounding countryside are all around and views reach Hartshead Pike.

The Grade II listed house features all the typical characteristics of a period property including exposed beams, Mullioned windows and stone flooring amongst other features. There is gas central heating, mains water and drainage in place.

Accessed via an unadopted road, to find Laureates place head down Woodbrook Road, past the Spinners Arms pub and bear left down a single lane track. The property will be directly facing you. To enquire further, call Kirkham Property 7 days a week.

View this property online: www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/laureates-place-springhead-saddleworth-2/

