Property of the week: Sherbrooke Avenue, Uppermill

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area.

AN extended family home suited ideally to larger families is conveniently positioned in a great location ideal for Uppermill High Street amenities within a five minute walk.

Families will love the two minute walk to St Chad’s primary school around the corner and the bridleway which is again a two minute walk from the front door.

The current owners have extended the property to offer versatile accommodation over two levels finished to a modern standard. The standout feature has to be the open plan kitchen-dining-living space which has a real wow factor and is both a great family and social space for guests to enjoy.

The property now offers up to four reception areas and four bedrooms or if the downstairs office space is utilised as a bedroom the property can then accommodation five bedrooms! There are three bath/shower rooms too so no shortage of bathing facilities including a modern shower room to the ground floor.

Landscaped gardens wrap around the house to the side and rear providing a nice mix of lawn and patio areas with shrubs, trees and planters in a private setting. At the front is an additional garden space and if that’s not enough the owners of the house have there own private balcony which provides a quiet space off the main bedroom to enjoy the sun, the view and a book.

The house comprises of an entrance hallway via a composite door and with ample under stairs storage. The lounge is a great place to watch tv and has sliding doors to the kitchen area allowing this to be both a private and social space. The heart of the home is definitely the kitchen-dining-snug area which is all open plan and is flooded with natural light via patio doors, windows and a glass roof light.

There is ample space for both a large dining table and sofa/chairs to the snug along with the central island and appliances which include a dishwasher and full size fridge/freezer. The utility room houses a recent combi boiler and space for washing machine, tumble dryer and an additional fridge or freezer if required.

There is also a good size home office which could be used as a double bedroom or any other space for that matter if required. The ground floor is finished with a modern shower room and toilet. There are four good size bedrooms off the landing which has a useful storage cupboard built in.

The main bedroom benefits from both a large en-suite bathroom and access via sliding doors to the balcony. The balcony offers lovely views and privacy via the frosted glass panels. A modern family bathroom has a lovely roll top bath. As you would expect the property is double glazed and heated with gas fired central heating.

Yet another great benefit of the property are the solar panels which were fitted in 2011 as part of the original feed in tariff and provide between £1500 and £1800 of free electricity each year!

To arrange your viewing of this superb family home please contact the Uppermill office 7 days a week: www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/sherbrooke-avenue-uppermill-saddleworth/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

