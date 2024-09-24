Customers express sadness as Greenfield cafe closes

CUSTOMERS have expressed their sadness and well-wishes as a cosy cafe opposite Greenfield train station has announced its permanent closure.

Station Brew, on Shaw Bank Road, has been a much-loved part of the community for just over seven years.

As the Saddleworth Independent reported last December, owner Jackie Hetherington put the business on the market as she planned to retire but no new buyer could be found.

Jackie has now confirmed that the establishment will close its doors for the final time on Monday, September 30.

It will be open to the public from Thursday to Sunday this week so that customers can call in for a final visit.

Station Brew has served a wide range of meals and refreshments all year round for hungry and thirsty travellers, tourists and locals alike, since it first opened in the summer of 2017.

The idea behind the venture was a family one, as Jackie’s husband John came up with the initial suggestion – before he sadly died just months after the cafe opened – and her sister Jill came up with the name.

Jackie thanked her family, staff, suppliers and customers for all of their support over the years in an emotional post on the business’s social media channels.

She added: “Most of you know that Station Brew has been for sale for a while but with the current economic situation and ongoing staffing challenges, I’ve made the decision to close up and have more time to focus on the three (about to be four) new little human beings who have appeared in my life since we opened… besides lots of other things of course.

“I know Station Brew will be missed and I know I will miss it and all of you too but life goes on. Hopefully the space we have created will be used by someone else with new ideas and energy to develop and move forward with another exciting new venture for everyone to share. Thank you all.”

Customers were quick to share their memories of visits to Station Brew on its Facebook page.

Jackie Robinson said: “Oh no! I’m absolutely sorrowful. Station Brew has been my pick-me-up breakfast venue from the time you opened – such a warm, cosy and very friendly cafe, plus fabulous food too! We’re going to miss you but wish everyone all the very best for the future.”

Lee Buckle commented: “This is a real shame. Although there are loads of cafes and such like around the Saddleworth area, yours is the best. Great food, lovely inside, and a real friendly family vibe. I wish you all the best.”

Lindsay Downs added: “I can’t cope with this news, absolutely gutted! But wish you all the best. We have loved coming to the cafe over the years! All the staff are lovely and the food is amazing. Will miss Station Brew.”

Deb Raff wrote: “What a shame, you will be missed. It’s so sad in this climate that great local cafes are closing. Good luck in your new venture and thanks to all the lovely staff. Definitely the best breakfast in Saddleworth.”

