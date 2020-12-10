Pupils invite you to enjoy baubling merry Christmas

PUPILS at a Saddleworth school are determined it’s definitely going to feel a lot like Christmas this year no matter what.

Youngsters at Greenfield Primary are busily preparing for the village’s first ever Great Greenfield Christmas Bauble Hunt.

They and the Shaw Street school’s parent teacher association have taken their inspiration from the recent Halloween trail in Diggle which raised £5,400 for Diggle School on Sam Road.

From Saturday, December 19 to Sunday, January 3, participants will be invited to follow a 3-kilometre trail to find a series of brightly coloured baubles.

Each one will include a letter: collect all the letters and then solve the anagram to form a mystery word. Everyone who takes part is entitled to collect a treat at the end of it.

Entry costs just £2 and maps to help find the over-sized decorations are available from the Premier store on Chew Valley Road and the Old Cobblers on Kinders Lane.

Monies raised from the holiday event-open to all- will go towards providing a trim trail at the school.

