Strictly Dance – Hospices join forces to raise funds for patient care

Dr Kershaw’s and Willow Wood Hospices have partnered up to bring their very own version of the popular BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing to the community, with tickets now on sale!

Royton based Hospice, Dr Kershaw’s and Ashton-under-Lyne’s Willow Wood Hospices have joined forces to put on a night of a glitz and glamour at a Strictly Come Dancing themed event titled ‘Strictly Dance’, to raise vital funds for patient care at both Hospices.

The theme for this year’s event is the ‘Best of British’ to mark the Coronation of the King. Guests will be treated to performances, live entertainment, and costumes to fit in with the celebration.

Strictly Dance will see twenty-four specially selected contestants from the local community compete in front of a panel of judges, as well as a live audience, in the hope of being crowned the Strictly Dance Glitterball Champion, at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, West Street, Oldham on Friday, March 17

Both Hospices have partnered their six couples, who for the next eight weeks will be working with professional dance schools to learn how to perform a varied range of dance styles including streetdance, ballroom, and Latin.

Dr Kershaw’s has three dance schools on board, Angela’s Dance Club (Trafford), Jayne Barnes School of Dance (Chadderton), and Accent Dance – Latin & Ballroom (Ashton-under-Lyne) who are giving their time up free of charge to support the Hospice to raise funds.

James Ogburn, 42, Employer Engagement Officer at Oldham Council and Natasha Barker, 35, Director of Air Athletics Cheer & Dance CIC have been selected as dancers for Dr Kershaw’s and have been partnered up for the Hospice’s Strictly event.

James and Natasha have already kicked off their fundraising for Hospice care, James said: “I don’t have any previous dance experience but I’m looking forward to learning a routine and raising money for an amazing service.” Natasha added: “I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and trying something new!

Both my parents were cared for by Dr Kershaw’s and I want to raise as much money as possible to pay back the great work they do.”

Each dancer has now set up their own fundraising page, to support Dr Kershaw’s dancers and the Hospice, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/DRKHStrictly23

Rebecca Bentham, Dr Kershaw’s Director of Income Development & Marketing said: “We are thrilled about our upcoming Strictly Dance event, it’s a great occasion with an incredible atmosphere.

We have a fantastic group of contestants and I’m excited to see them perform. They each have their own story as to why they want to support the Hospice and have already kick-started their fundraising! I am eager to see them start to train and develop their dance skills for the big night, where they will take to the dance floor to compete for our coveted glitterball trophy.

We hope as many people as possible from the local community can come along to the event and support our dancers as well as patient care at both Hospices!”

With Manchester drag queen Belinda Scandal, and former MP and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Edwina Currie, on the judging panel, along with surprise performances, a raffle, an auction, and an array of other entertainment taking place, the evening promises to be a night to remember!

Tickets are now available for Strictly Dance, priced at £35 each, including a welcome drink and 2-course meal (formal attire). If you would like join the Hospices for an evening of entertainment, to raise vital funds for both Dr Kershaw’s and Willow Wood Hospices, you can buy your tickets here: www.drkh.org.uk/strictly

