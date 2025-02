RESIDENTS are invited to bring their questions and issues to a ‘Bee in the Loop’ police mobile surgery on Thursday, February 27 at Tesco car park in Greenfield.

The Saddleworth South Neighbourhood policing team welcomes all to come along and talk to their officers between 7.30pm and 8.15pm.

They will be available to discuss any local issues or problems you may be concerned about.

