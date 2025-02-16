Review: Saddleworth Players deliver a gripping production of The Children

SADDLEWORTH Players have once again showcased their talent with an excellent production of The Children at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Written by Lucy Kirkwood, the play first premiered at The Royal Court in London, earning great critical acclaim, including the 2018 Writer’s Guild Award for Best Play and a Tony Award nomination.

Recognised by The Guardian as one of the top three best theatre shows of the 21st century in 2019, The Children has been performed worldwide, and it is now being brought to life in Saddleworth with an intimate rendition.

Set in a coastal cottage just outside an exclusion zone following a nuclear disaster, The Children revolves around three retired nuclear scientists grappling with the poisoned legacy of the past and the uncertain future.

Hazel (Alison Bowers) and Robin (Roger Boardman) have attempted to maintain a semblance of normality, despite the limitations of rationed electricity and the constant need to check radiation levels.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when Rose (Lisa Kay), a former colleague they haven’t seen in nearly four decades, suddenly arrives, bringing with her unsettling questions and a proposition that challenges their principles.

The script is rich in dark humour and searing social commentary, examining themes of responsibility, sacrifice, and generational accountability.

Under the directorship of Carol Davies, the play delivers a gripping narrative that is both deeply personal and universally relevant.

The cast’s chemistry is fabulous. Alison Bowers embodies Hazel with precision, portraying her cautious, pragmatic nature with a mix of warmth and quiet control.

Lisa Kay’s Rose is a commanding presence, the perfect foil to Hazel’s meticulous order, bringing intensity to their exchanges.

Meanwhile, Roger Boardman as Robin balances humour and poignancy so well, adding depth to his portrayal of a man caught between past loyalties and present dilemmas.

The staging is simple yet effective, with the kitchen table at the centre of the drama – an apt metaphor for the domesticity the characters cling to.

The audience is drawn into the heart of their conversation, which swings between nostalgic reminiscence and heated debate.

The audience is immediately immersed in the world of the play, even before it begins, thanks to the clever pre-show announcement assuring attendees that “the venue is outside the exclusion zone and all snacks have been government approved.”

Carol Davies’ direction ensures a well-paced and engaging performance. As she puts it, “For whom are you prepared to die? Your children? Other people’s children? Future generations?” It is this haunting question that lingers long after the final bow.

Saddleworth Players’ production of The Children is a triumph, offering a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience.

The show runs nightly until February 22. For tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/e-kbeddb.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

