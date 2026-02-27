Saddleworth volunteers to be celebrated with new award

PEOPLE from Saddleworth who go above and beyond the call of duty can now be nominated for a civic award.

For the area’s Parish Council is revamping its Spirit of Saddleworth honour for voluntary service.

Many people give up their own time to make sure there are groups, teams, clubs and activities to take part in.

Now Saddleworth Parish Council is asking for nominations of individuals or groups from across the villages.

They will then be assessed by a panel, with an awards ceremony taking place in March.

Spirit of Saddleworth committee member Cllr Michael Powell, who represents Scouthead and Austerlands on the Parish Council, said: “We recognise the incredible work done by the volunteers of Saddleworth.

“They ensure that treasured community events and traditions continue to take place, drawing visitors from miles around and helping to make this a brilliant place to live.

“Others help to clear up litter or give hours of their time to local charities and groups, and we want to give credit where it is due.”

Parish councillors, who are also volunteers, are only too conscious of the sacrifices made by some people over many years.

Current Chair of the Parish, Cllr Helen Bishop, made it one of her goals at the beginning of her civic year to reinstate an updated version of a similar award that they organised some years ago.

She said: “Having been involved in many community events over the years, I have been fortunate enough to meet and work alongside some incredibly selfless people.

“It has always played on mind that they rarely get much thanks, so this is about the Parish Council using its platform to recognise those important contributions, and make sure they know how valued they are.

“One thing is for sure – there are people in Saddleworth who don’t ask for one, but really do deserve a big, community-sized slap on the back, and a show of appreciation.”

Nominations are now open and close at 5pm on Friday, March 6. Nominees must be from Saddleworth or active in Saddleworth, they need to have been active in the last 12 months and they should not receive any financial reward for their services.

If you would like to nominate someone, or a group of people, please email karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk and let them know who you would like to nominate and why, in 100 words or less. Please include contact details.

The Parish Council is also looking for one or more local businesses to sponsor the award ceremony.

They are being assisted by Member of Youth Parliament and Oldham Youth Councillor Louie Wild, who has been contacting potential sponsors.

But if anyone reading this would like to support the awards, please contact Clerk to the Council, Karen Allott, on 01457 876665 or email karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk.