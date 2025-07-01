Redeveloped Greenfield toilet block to become legal office

A REDEVELOPED Greenfield building which was thought to be set to become a coffee shop or café will become a solicitors’ office.

What was a disused toilet block at the junction of Chew Valley Road, Holmfirth Road and Manchester Road was presumed to become the next hospitality venue in the area.

Planning permission to demolish part of the structure at the roundabout was granted in 2022.

As work is approaching completion, a tenant has been sought for the building, with a date of the end of July pencilled in for them to move in.

And Scott Hyman and Co has announced they will be moving in, with it becoming its third branch.

Already with offices in Oldham town centre and Failsworth, the firm which specialises in property law admits it cannot wait to spread its wings across the area.

A spokesperson said: “Excited to announce our third branch office will be opening soon in Saddleworth!

“You will find us at the roundabout where Chew Valley Road, Manchester Road and Holmfirth Road all converge.

“Opening day party soon.”