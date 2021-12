FATHER Christmas and his reindeer might have their busiest season just around the corner but they still made time to stop off at Greenfield Primary School for a day.

Naughty Rudolph was left at home but Prancer and Vixen came to see the pupils and staff, who stroked and petted them outside in the school grounds.

Father Christmas was helped by Northwest Reindeer Hire who look after six reindeer and attend events, care homes, hospitals, schools and more around the region.

