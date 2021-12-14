Roadworks completion boost for Diggle

DIGGLE residents have received an early Christmas present with the near completion of major roadworks in the village.

Contractors remain on site applying the final touches to the scheme at the entrance/exit to the village.

But Huddersfield Road is now open to two-way traffic, albeit under temporary traffic lights, after the removal of temporary signals and circuitous diversion route.

Since April 2021, traffic has been re-routed along the A 670 Standedge Road, across the A62 towards Marsden before turning right into Huddersfield Road and down into Diggle.

A new footpath now links Standedge Road and Huddersfield Road and when finished a crossing point, under traffic lights, will be implemented.

Work is taking place in readiness for the opening of the new Saddleworth School, scheduled for early 2022.

