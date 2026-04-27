Saddleworth couple Set For Life with National Lottery win

A SADDLEWORTH couple is in the money after winning £10,000 every month for a year in a National Lottery competition.

Denby and Sam Sinclair, of Grasscroft, have wasted little time in drawing up plans of how to spend their Set For Life prize.

And chartering a boat off the Greek island of Crete sits right at the top of their list.

Sam, 58, said: “This is something we’ve always dreamt of doing, and now we can. It is the best feeling – we are on top of the world.”

The couple celebrated their Set For Life win by treating friends to a night out at a local restaurant.

They have also given their four children some money and are looking forward to enjoying ‘the champagne lifestyle’ for a while.

Husband Denby, also 58, added: “Our life has just changed forever. We are still pinching ourselves that something like this has happened to people like us.

“We have so many ideas and so many dreams to fulfil – the bucket list is well on the way. We cannot wait to create lots of memories which will stay with us forever.”

Sam was staying on the couple’s boat in Conwy, North Wales, when Denby discovered they were winners.

Sam added about the moment: “It had gone midnight when he called me and I was really concerned.

“When he said we’d won Set For Life, I honestly thought it was a joke. I just didn’t believe him.

“I could not sleep that night – everything was whizzing around in my head!

“We are just elated. We’re in the fabulous position of being able to draw up a bucket list of dreams for the next year.

“We’ll be able to do so many things we have always dreamed of and treat our family too.

“It truly is the best feeling in the world.”