Response to pandemic highlighted as Bromleys Solicitors wins plaudits

BROMLEYS Solicitors’ response to the pandemic has been praised as the firm celebrates being recognised for excellence in its practice management and client care.

The award-winning Tameside firm has once again been accredited with the Law Society’s Lexcel quality mark, which it has held continuously since 2005.

The independent assessor hailed Bromleys for the smooth and efficient way in which it introduced homeworking at the start of the pandemic, citing how its systems have worked well and staff continued to meet clients’ needs.

Bromleys’ positive approach to a good work-life balance was also applauded. The assessor said Bromleys’ people feel well-supported and greatly appreciate the flexibility of the firm’s working arrangements.

The practice was also commended for its continued investment in IT, its operational systems and commitment to staff learning and development through its career pathway framework.

The assessor also praised Bromleys’ management structure, team working and communications, and highlighted how its high standards of client care enable the firm to retain and attract new clients.

Mark Hirst, senior and managing partner, said: “We are delighted that we have not only passed the assessment but have received a glowing review.

“It has demonstrated once again how our practices and procedures stand out from the crowd, help us to attract and retain quality staff and to provide services of the highest standard to all of our clients.

“It also demonstrates how our investment in technology enabled us to react seamlessly at the first lockdown through remote working, ensuring no disruption to our clients or the services we provide.

“Particular thanks go to partner Olivia Bell and practice manager Louise Nolan for their work in preparing the information and their understanding of the strict criteria set by Lexcel, and for ensuring our procedures are adhered to and maintained at all times.”

• Bromleys, based in Ashton-under-Lyne, provides comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses. For more information visit www.bromleys.co.uk

