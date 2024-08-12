Saddleworth band set to illuminate with new track ‘Lights’

A BAND hailing from different parts of Saddleworth is about to release a new song which it feels is its best release yet.

Mercy Kelly comprises singer Jack Marland, guitarists Adam Bridge and Jacob Simpson, bassist Joel Buckley, and drummer Leon Hepke.

Influenced by iconic bands such as The Cure, The Smiths, Kasabian and U2, the band has been making waves in the music scene since establishing in late 2019.

The new song called ‘Lights’ will be released on Friday, August 23.

Mercy Kelly says the track has already caught the attention of numerous radio stations, including BBC Introducing, and promises to be a hit among both new listeners and long-time fans.

“Our upcoming single is a reflection of our growth as a band and our connection with our audience,” said guitarist Joel.

“We’re incredibly excited to share it with everyone and to see the reaction it brings.”

The band, which blends post-punk and alternative rock, has recently supported Ted Sablay, guitarist from The Killers, at the Eagle Inn in Salford.

Mercy Kelly hopes the new single is “something positive and a statement of the collective creativity Saddleworth can offer”.

You can find out more about the band on its website https://www.mercykelly.co.uk/

