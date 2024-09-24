Saddleworth Turns Pink to pitch in for Cancer Research UK

A SPLASH of pink is brightening up Saddleworth as shops and businesses dress up their windows and do their bit for Cancer Research UK.

Shoppers and customers can enjoy the pink displays from September 23 to October 6 as the campaign aims to raise awareness of the disease and funds for vital research.

The Chadderton and Oldham Cancer Research committee launched ‘Turn Uppermill Pink’ with an event at Uppermill Conservative Club, including entertainment and refreshments.

They were supported by Saddleworth Parish Council chairman Cllr Barbara Beeley, Radio Manchester’s Mike Sweeney, actress Karen Henthorn and actor John Henshaw.

And with businesses and shops further afield in Delph and Grasscroft keen to get involved, the campaign has expanded to become ‘Saddleworth Turns Pink’.

Susan Ferreira, from the Chadderton and Oldham Cancer Research committee, explained: “After committee members visited local businesses, we were thrilled that a huge percentage of them will be taking part.

“All the shops will have a poster with a QR code as well as a collection box and they’ll all decorate their windows in pink, however they can.”

At the end of the campaign, Cllr Beeley will judge the displays and award a hamper of goodies to the winning shop or business.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading independent cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. Find out more on their website: www.cancerresearchuk.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

