Review: Brassed Off at Bolton’s Octagon: A heartfelt, humorous tribute to Northern grit and glory

IF ever there was a show that Northern Folk should go and see it’s Brassed Off, at Bolton’s Octagon Theatre.

It was originally a film, starring Euan McGregor, which has since been made into a play. It’s set in the Yorkshire mining village of Grimley and centres around the local colliery, which is the main of employer in the town, and also has a Brass Band.

There is quick witted northern humour throughout the play, often led by Joanna Holden as Vera, the downtrodden wife of one of the miners/band members.

Russell Richardson as the veteran band leader Danny, who had worked down the mine throughout his life, is outstanding throughout the show, playing all facets of his character to perfection. He injected humour and his monologue near the end of the play brought me to tears.

Anyone over a certain age will be able to relate to the many different threads that writer Paul Allen has woven into the clever script which, on the night I went to the show, was in clear view to everyone on screens around the theatre, because it was a performance that was audio described.

Despite being set during the time of Margaret Thatcher, the political satire was as relevant today as it was then.

The Saddleworth Band contest was at the heart of the story and I could relate to the band’s battle to get to appear at the Royal Albert Hall, because my son’s school brass band achieved that very goal when he was a youngster.

This is an absolute gem of a show, I suggest you make the effort to go and see it if you can, it’s everything that makes me proud to be a northerner.

Brassed Off is at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton until September 28. Tickets are available at: https://octagonbolton.co.uk/events/brassed-off

