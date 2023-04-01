Rock ‘n’ roll stars to descend on Diggle for Scarecrow Trail

A HOST of music stars will descend on Diggle for some Easter holiday fun.

It will not quite be the celebrities themselves though but impressive duplicates in the form of scarecrows around the village.

The Friends of Diggle School have organised the trail once more to raise funds for the Sam Road primary school and it will run in the Easter Holidays from April 1 to 16.

Friends of Diggle School said: “Last year’s scarecrows were so creative. We really can’t wait to see this year’s!”

Take part in the trail to see how many scarecrows you can find and identify. Maps can be collected from The Gate Inn, Diggle Hotel, Diggle Lock and Grandpa Greene’s from Saturday, April 1.

Maps cost £3 and all profits will go to benefit the children of Diggle School. You can also buy a map online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-diggle-school?fbclid=IwAR3xgZ5QQGfRJ96DL3MSp2lORAjawOelvFb_tRcetbdnwm7KaD59k_flf2Y – simply buy a ticket and show it to one of the venues above to collect your trail map.

