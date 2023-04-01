Super League star loves child’s play at Waterhead ARLFC

RUGBY league star Marc Sneyd admits seeing his son develop at Waterhead ARLFC gives him as much pleasure as winning matches for Salford.

And he has warned there is every chance Maximus could be a chip off the old block.

The Red Devils’ scrum half is a familiar face at Peach Road, watching open age matches whenever he can.

Sneyd mark II is also following in his father’s footsteps by training with the Warriors, where his old man started playing.

Given his prowess with the boot, it seems inevitable his son will be just as adept – and the four-year-old is already showing signs.

Now he has to keep at it until he can play matches for them.

Sneyd said: “My lad’s up there training with the little toddlers at the minute, we actually started him while we were still at Hull.

“But he’s loving it up there. He’s too young for a team but he’s been training for a year.

“He’s mad excited and can’t wait to play a game. He asks every week when he’ll be allowed to and it kills me that I’ve got to tell him he’s got a year left.

“He loves kicking a ball, hopefully he carries on with it.”

While Sneyd Jr has to wait to get involved, Sneyd Snr can be found on the touchline at some open age matches, when Salford commitments allow.

And even though he wants Waterhead to win, he does not get as stressed as when he is playing.

He added: “I’m enjoying going up to watch some of the open age games. It’s always nice to go back up and see a few familiar faces.

“I love it, it’s just a good thing.

“I’m a lot more relaxed. I can stand there and make a laugh out of things while I’m watching the games there.

“And I absolutely don’t get as wound up as when I’m playing, I’m nowhere near.”

