The horses tipped for Grand National success

THE world’s most famous steeplechase will capture the imagination once again on April 5 at Aintree Racecourse.

As the global horse racing event approaches, there are some confirmed runners that are catching the eye and seen as leading contenders. They could be worth keeping an eye out for this weekend.

Stumptown

Following a series of impressive victories, Stumptown, trained by Gavin Cromwell, is a horse a lot of people are talking about for all the right reasons.

Winning the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival has only strengthened Stumptown’s chances because of the stamina and agility shown navigating the course.

This recent success has seen Stumptwon become one of the movers in the Grand National betting online markets.

Iroko

Iroko represents British hopes in the Grand National in a big way. Trained by duo Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, this is a horse that finished second to Grey Dawning at Kelso, proving its credentials as a challenger here.

The partnership of Greenall and Guerriero, coupled with the consistent form shown by Iroko, should see a challenge mounted at the very least.

Intense Raffles

Intense Raffles, trained by Thomas Gibney, enters the Grand National as the reigning Irish Grand National champion. The grey gelding’s transition from France to Ireland has been marked by a series of victories, and now it’s time to take on the big one. Intense Raffles is right up there in the betting, and with Gibney’s strategic approach in training, another National win could be around the corner.

I Am Maximus

I Am Maximus returns to Aintree and the Grand National as the defending champions. There’s a determination to win back-to-back Grand Nationals, but it won’t be easy. I Am Maximus’ season has been described by some as lacklustre, but trainer Willie Mullins reports that jockey Paul Townend is happy with what he’s seen. I Am Maximus is a threat; it has the experience and knows how to win this race.

Hewick

Hewick, trained by Shark Hanlon, captured public affection due to being bought for a price of around £800.00 and the rise to prominence that followed. Victories in the King George VI Chase and the US Grand National highlight Hewick as a big race winner and a contender. Hewick also won recently over hurdles at Thurles in preparation for Aintree. If there was ever a horse to embody the underdog spirit, it’s Hewick.

Vanillier

Vanillier is another contender from Gavin Cromwell’s yard. It’s also a horse with two years’ experience in this race. In 2023, Vanillier finished second in the Grand National, with the hope being to go one better in 2024. However, things didn’t go quite to plan and Vanillier finished 14th on the day. This time, Vanillier will run off its 2023 weight and should be in the mix. Could it be third time lucky?

The 2025 Grand National will be a highly competitive race, made more competitive now that there will be a maximum of 34 runners instead of 40. The horses mentioned above all have a chance, but due to the unpredictability of the race, a new star could be born, which is what makes the Grand National the spectacle that it is.

